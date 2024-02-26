A massive fire broke out in a tin shed warehouse in the Teliwara area of Sadar Bazar on Monday, February 26, 2024. Several fire tenders are present on spot and efforts are being made to douse the fire. Further details are awaited. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Shop in Kirti Nagar, 17 Fire Tenders Deployed.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out in a tin shed warehouse in the Teliwara area of Sadar Bazar. Fire tenders present on spot. pic.twitter.com/stWtGVf1cp — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

