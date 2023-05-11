The Supreme Court today will pronounce its verdict on the row between Centre and the Delhi government over control of services in the national capital. The judgement will be on the scope of the legislative and executive powers of the Centre and the Delhi government over control of administrative services, which include appointments and transfers, in the national capital. In January this year, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, PS Narasimha and Hima Kohli had reserved the order after hearing the arguments for four days. Supreme Court Issues Notice on Delhi Government Plea Against Appointment of ‘Aldermen’ by LG to MCD.

Delhi Government vs Centre

Five-judge Constitution bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha to pronounce verdict on dispute between Delhi govt and Centre, on the contentious issue of who should control administrative services in Delhi over the transfers… pic.twitter.com/LTol4wzZBs — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

