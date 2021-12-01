Arvind Kejriwal Govt reduces VAT on petrol to 19.40 per cent from 30 per cent on Wednesday, petrol price to reduce by Rs 8 per litre, new rates to come in to effect from midnight today

Delhi Govt reduces VAT on petrol to 19.40% from 30%, petrol price to reduce by Rs 8 per litre, new rates to come in to effect from midnight today pic.twitter.com/BV0chqRj5V — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021

