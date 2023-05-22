The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Delhi and its adjoining areas for today, May 22. The heatwave warning for Delhi and its neighbouring areas comes a day after the maximum temperatures in several parts of the national capital were recorded above 45 degrees Celcius. As per the weather agency, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Delhi, and other parts of northwest India from tomorrow, May 23. Delhi's Najafgarh Scorches at 46 Degrees Celsius: IMD.

IMD Issues Heatwave Warning for Delhi

IMD issues #heatwave warning for #Delhi, adjoining areas for today after maximum temperatures in several parts of capital recorded above 45°C. Fresh western disturbance to affect Delhi, other parts of northwest India from tomorrow. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 22, 2023

