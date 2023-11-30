On Wednesday, November 29, the Delhi High Court pulled up the state's forest department for organising "jungle on wheels" in Asola Sanctuary. The high court pulled up the Delhi forest department for planning to organise events like "jungle on wheels", "cyclothon", and "walkathon" in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. The high court bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh remarked that Delhi's forest and wildlife sanctuary is unlike the Masai Mara or the Serengeti in Africa. "Therefore, such activities cannot take place in a city where forests are scarce," the court said. Delhi High Court Directs Police and MCD To Consider the Feasibility of Holding Muslim Mahapanchayat Meeting at Ramlila Ground on December 18.

This Is Not Masai Mara

