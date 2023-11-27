The Delhi High Court recently directed the Delhi Police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to consider the feasibility of holding a public meeting of the Muslim Mahapanchayat at the Ramlila Ground on December 18. The high court bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad ordered that the application already given by the organisation "Mission Save Constitution" for holding the Mahapanchayat on December 18 be treated as a representation. "….and the Respondent No.3/MCD and the Police Authorities are directed to consider the feasibility for holding the Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Ground, Delhi on 18.12.2023," the court stated. Muslim Mahapanchayat to Be Held in Delhi on October 29.

HC on Muslim Mahapanchayat

