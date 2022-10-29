Delhi LG VK Saxena has sent a file pertaining to the 'Red Light On Gaddi Off' campaign to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The LG has asked Kejriwal to reconsider the proposal in light of observations made by him (LG) on the file and resubmit. According to LG Secretariat officials, the Delhi LG said that there is nothing on file to prove that such a campaign is effective against air pollution - it only puts Civil Defence Volunteers at severe health and physical risk. Delhi: ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ Campaign From October 28 to November 28 To Curb Vehicular Pollution, Says Environment Minister Goapl Rai.

Reconsider the Proposal in Light of Observations

Delhi LG states, nothing on file to prove that such a campaign is effective against air pollution- it only puts Civil Defence Volunteers at severe health and physical risk: LG Secretariat officials — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)