Enforcement Directorate has moved to Rouse Avenue Court and filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with the summons issued by the central agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. Court heard some submissions today, and put up for February 7, for the remaining submissions and consideration. Arvind Kejriwal Calls ED Summons in Delhi Liquor Policy Case Illegal; Says, 'BJP Wants to Arrest Me, so I Can't Campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024' (Watch Video).

ED Files Complaint Against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Rouse Avenue Court

Enforcement Directorate has moved to Rouse Avenue Court and filed a complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with the summons issued by the agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. Court heard some submissions today and put up for February 7,… pic.twitter.com/6Hx3Rn4V12 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)