42-year-old Mohan Varshney died by suicide in Delhi’s Kailash Nagar after allegedly facing relentless harassment over a mounting debt. In a video recorded before his death, he blamed financier Sanjeev Jain, saying, “I have no way left. I have paid a lot of money. I have vacated the house. This person is responsible for my death.” Varshney had borrowed INR 50,000 in 2014, but despite years of interest payments, the debt ballooned to INR 10 lakh. He claimed that repeated threats and pressure from the financier pushed him to the brink. Following his wife’s complaint, police have arrested the accused and registered a case of abetment to suicide. The investigation is ongoing. Delhi Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy and Girl Found Hanging from Tree in Hauz Khas' Deer Park, Probe Underway.

Man Dies by Suicide Over Mounting Debt, Blames Financier in Final Video

दिल्ली के कैलाशनगर में 42 साल के मोहन वार्ष्णेय ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। मरने से पहले एक Video बनाया। इसमें मौत का जिम्मेदार फाइनेंसर संजीव जैन को बताया। मोहन ने संजीव से साल–2014 में 50 हजार रुपए उधार लिए। 8 साल से वो ब्याज चुका रहे थे। ये रकम घटने की बजाय बढ़कर 10 लाख रुपए… pic.twitter.com/qss1fSqoMZ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 26, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)