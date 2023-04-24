Two masked men allegedly opened fire at the doors of an apartment in southeast Delhi's Sidharth Nagar on Sunday. A video of the incident, which has been captured on the CCTV, has gone viral on social media. The accused fired two shots at the door of the first-floor apartment and then they fled towards the ground floor. The masked men also fired three shots at the window of another apartment on the ground floor before escaping, said a police official. Cops have launched a probe into the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Two Groups Open Fire at Each Other Over Land Dispute in Bareilly, Three Killed.

Masked Men Open Fire

#WATCH | Two masked men allegedly opened fire at the door of an apartment in southeast Delhi's Sidharth Nagar yesterday. The accused fired two shots at the door of the first-floor apartment and then they fled towards the ground floor. The masked men also fired three shots at the… pic.twitter.com/BxsR76NAKF — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)