Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday claimed that her Facebook account has been hacked. "This is to inform all that I've been unable to access my Facebook page since a few days, it has been hacked. We're trying to recover it as soon as possible. If there is any unusual activity through my page, please be aware of it," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader posted on X. AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Take Rickshaw Ride To Inspect Preparations for G20 Summit (Watch Video).

Shelly Oberoi’s Facebook Account Hacked

This is to inform all that I've been unable to access my Facebook Page since a few days, it has been hacked. We're trying to recover it as soon as possible. If there is any unusual activity through my page, please be aware of it. — Dr. Shelly Oberoi (@OberoiShelly) December 15, 2023

