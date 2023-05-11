A video showing a couple kissing on the Delhi Metro has gone viral, causing outrage among social media users. In the viral video, the boy is seen sitting on the floor while the girl is seen lying on the boy’s lap and they are kissing passionately in front of fellow commuters. The undated video was recorded by another passenger on the same train, and it quickly spread across social media. After the video went viral the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation issued an appeal to its commuters to "refrain from indulging in such obscene activities". Delhi Metro Viral Video: Another Clip of Girl Dancing Inside Delhi Metro Surfaces Online, Netizens Ask DMRC to Levy Fine.

Kissing Video in Delhi Metro

