A video has recently surfaced on social media showing an ugly brawl between two women on the Delhi Metro. The conflict reportedly began when one woman accidentally stepped on the other’s foot. The video, which has since gone viral, shows the women slapping each other and pulling each other’s hair, despite attempts by fellow passengers to intervene. The women continue to shout and fight, leading to a tense situation inside the metro. The incident has sparked discussions about public decorum and safety on public transportation. Delhi Metro Fight Video: Punches Fly As Clash Erupts Between Two Passengers, Video Surfaces.

Delhi Metro Fight Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)