The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will soon launch an app, 'Momentum 2.0', which will enable commuters to make a variety of purchases while travelling as well as access services like recharging smartcards. According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials, 'Momentum 2.0', a specially-designed application, will provide its users instant and direct access to custom-made services such as last mile connectivity options, a wide array of e-shopping choices, and digital lockers for quick and safe deliveries. Delhi Metro Update: Gate Number 4 At Rajeev Chowk Station to Remain Shut From Tomorrow, Check Details.

Delhi Metro to Launch Momentum 2.0

