Delhi Metro has been in the news for the weirdest reasons. From dance and romance to vulgarity, Delhi Metro has seen it all. Now, a video has gone viral that shows a woman straightening her hair inside the metro coach. In the video, the woman can be seen using the appliance that is plugged into the metro's power outlet. The clip has netizens all furious. "The day is not far when @OfficialDMRC people will also start washing their bath, (sic)", wrote one user. Delhi Metro Bans Reels: DMRC Warns Passengers Against Making Reels and Recording Videos Inside Metro Train.

Delhi Metro Woman Straightening Hair Video:

Kya Yaar!

No, Please!

Man Has His Priorities Straight!

she's using a 900 watt straightener in the 24 Volt socket which made only to cater below 100 watt charger . If short circuit happens then entire train would stop . There's no limit of dumbassness in delhites https://t.co/NZSVQobAan — Romeo Sierra (@sierraromeo98) June 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)