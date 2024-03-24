Delhi Minor Girl Rape Case: DCP Apoorva Gupta Dismisses Rumours That Four-Year-Old Battling for Life After Sex Assault, Says 'She's Alright and Under Observation of Doctors, Cousellors' (Watch Video)

DCP Apoorva Gupta of the east district in Delhi addressed concerns surrounding the alleged rape of a 4-year-old girl in Pandav Nagar, stating that rumours suggesting the child is in critical condition are false.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 24, 2024 07:48 PM IST

DCP Apoorva Gupta of the east district in Delhi addressed concerns surrounding the alleged rape of a 4-year-old girl in Pandav Nagar, stating that rumours suggesting the child is in critical condition are false. Dismissing the rumours, Gupta said, "Doctors and counsellors are monitoring her right now. She is alright.” The DCP's statement comes amid heightened anxiety over the incident, reassuring the public about the victim's well-being and the ongoing monitoring of her condition. Delhi Horror: Protesters Vandalise Cars Following Alleged Rape of 4-Year-Old Girl at Tuition Centre in Pandav Nagar, Accused Arrested (Watch Videos).

DCP Apoorva Gupta Dismisses Rumours

