PM Narendra Modi attends the launch of the global initiative 'LiFE MOVEMENT'. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the launch will initiate "LiFE global call for papers" inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities and institutions to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle. Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates takes part in the launch of the global initiative 'LiFE MOVEMENT' on World Environment Day through video conferencing.

Delhi | PM Modi attends the launch of the global initiative 'LiFE MOVEMENT' through video conferencing pic.twitter.com/VI0SRAIJp4 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates takes part in the launch of the global initiative 'LiFE MOVEMENT' on World Environment Day through video conferencing pic.twitter.com/AmIsqKoJ57 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

I congratulate PM Modi for taking lead on this global initiative. India's leadership is crucial in achieving our global climate targets...To eliminate greenhouse gases we need tech & cooperation of all including partnerships of public & private sectors: Bill Gates pic.twitter.com/TTjGzkw3Du — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

