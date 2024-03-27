The Special Cell of the Delhi Police recently cracked down on a counterfeit coin operation in Shahdara. Two individuals, Akash Kumar (27) and Sarvesh Yadav (24), were arrested and fake coins amounting to Rs 1.6 lakh were seized from them. The operation led to the recovery of 500 counterfeit coins of Rs 20 denomination, adding up to Rs 10,000, from the factory. The gang had till now made counterfeit coins of Rs 20 denomination adding up to Rs 20 lakh, police said. 255 Fake Call Centres Racket Busted in Noida for Loan, Insurance, Job Scams in Past Six Years.

Delhi Police Busts Fake Coin Racket

दिल्ली पुलिस ने 20 रुपए के नकली सिक्के बनाने की फैक्ट्री पकड़ी है। 2 आरोपी सर्वेश यादव और आकाश राठौर गिरफ्तार हैं। आकाश ने यूट्यूब पर वीडियो देख आइडिया लिया और शाहदरा में फैक्ट्री खोल ली। ये गैंग अब तक 20 लाख कीमत के नकली कॉइन मार्केट में खपा चुका था। #Delhi pic.twitter.com/W14uEn3pYz — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)