Delhi Police in Interim Report to High Court Give Clean Chit to Srinivas BV, Gautam Gambhir in Hoarding Case.

In view of petition alleging hoarding of medicines by politicians, Delhi Police in interim report to Delhi HC gave clean chit to leaders including Congress' Srinivas BV &BJP's Gautam Gambhir saying they've actually been helping people with medicines, O2 without charging any money — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)