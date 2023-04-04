Delhi Police Special Cell team on Tuesday (April 4) arrested long-time absconding, wanted gangster Deepak Boxer in Mexico. The police traced him with the help of the FBI. He will be brought back to India in a day or so. He was involved in a couple of severe cases, including the murder of a builder in Delhi's Civil Lines, the murder of Jitendra Gogi in Rohini court, among others. Umesh Pal Murder Case: STF Arrests Gangster Atiq Ahmed’s Brother-in-Law Akhlaq From Meerut.

Delhi Police Special Cell Team Arrests Gangster Deepak Boxer

Delhi Police Special Cell team detained gangster Deepak Boxer in Mexico with the help of FBI. He was absconding in many cases including murder of a builder in Delhi's Civil Lines & might be brought to India in a day: Delhi Police Sources pic.twitter.com/rosjOOUkAf — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

