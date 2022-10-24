Amid the rising number of online fraud, the Delhi police on Monday took to social media to create awareness among citizens on how to stay safe online. Celebrating the 'Cyber Security Awareness Month' the police urged people to not use free wi-fi at restaurants, airports and railway stations for online payments and bank transactions. "Free Wifi may cost you a fortune! Be careful! Follow this tip to secure your hard- earned money," the Delhi police said. Online Fraud in Bhubaneswar: 50-Year-Old Engineer Duped of Rs 25 Lakh By WhatsApp ’Friend’.

Follow This Tip To Secure Your Hard- Earned Money

Free Wifi may cost you a fortune ! Be careful ! Follow this tip to secure your hard- earned money@Cyberdost@DCP_CCC_Delhi#CyberSafety #DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/3tMofg92Ej — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 24, 2022

