In what appears to be Delhi Police's biggest crackdown on drug peddlers, the crime branch on Monday night raided more than 100 locations in the national capital. The move was carried out under 'Operation Kawach'. The main goal of Operation Kavach intendeds to protect youngsters from the dangers of drugs. Further details on the operation are awaited. Punjab: ED Recovers Arms, Contraband During Drugs-Linked Money Laundering Case Raids. Crime Branch Launches Massive Crackdown on Drug Peddlers Under 'Operation Kawach', Delhi Police Crime Branch raided more than 100 locations last night. This comes as the Police's massive crackdown on drug peddlers. More detail awaited: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

