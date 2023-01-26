On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in celebrating Republic Day. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also attended the ceremonial event as the chief guest of the Republic Day. Simultaneously, the National Anthem and 21-gun salute were presented. The national flag was unfurled first, followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Republic Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Fallen Soldiers at National War Memorial on Occasion of Gantantra Diwas (Watch Video).

See Pics:

Delhi | President Droupadi Murmu leads the nation in celebrating Republic Day Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends the ceremonial event as the chief guest Simultaneously, National Anthem and 21-gun salute presented pic.twitter.com/hi3joxFs57 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

Watch Video:

LIVE: Republic Day Parade - 2023 https://t.co/wT9nGbWDGu — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 26, 2023

