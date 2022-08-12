Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday was illuminated in tricolour as India marks 75 Years of Independence. On the other hand, an 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' rally was taken out with 1-kilometre-long national flag in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

Check tweet:

Delhi | Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminates in tricolour as India marks #75YearsofIndependence pic.twitter.com/uFPey22lsK — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)