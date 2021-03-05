COVID-19 Cases in Delhi:

Delhi reports 312 new #COVID19 cases, 312 recoveries and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 6,40,494 Total recoveries 6,27,797 Death toll 10,918 Active cases 1779 pic.twitter.com/zrkecC5wKY — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)