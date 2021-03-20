COVID-19 Cases in Delhi:

Delhi reports 813 new #COVID19 cases, 567 recoveries and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 6,47,161 Total recoveries 6,32,797 Death toll 10,955 Active cases 3,409 pic.twitter.com/H8WHq82Kko — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021

