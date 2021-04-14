There has been an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi, The national capital on Wednesday reported 17,282 new COVID-19 cases, 9,952 recoveries, and 104 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total cases in the national capital mounted to 7,67,438 while the death toll rose to 11,540. There are as many as 50,736 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

