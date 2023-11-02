Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all government and private schools in the National Capital to remain shut for two days due to rising pollution. "In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X, formerly Twitter. Many parts of Delhi recorded air quality in the ‘hazardous’ zone on Thursday, with a persistent smoky haze blanketing the city for the third consecutive day. Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP-III Kicks in As Air Quality Worsens in National Capital, Ban Imposed on Construction Activities.

Delhi School Holiday News Update:

