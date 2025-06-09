In a shocking incident, a man was found dead inside a parked car in Vikaspuri around 6 PM today, June 9, raising suspicion about the circumstances of his death. Police arrived at the scene and noted there were no visible injury marks on the body, leaving the cause of death unclear. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to uncover what led to the man’s sudden demise. The victim’s identity is yet to be confirmed, and police are examining CCTV footage and questioning nearby witnesses. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death With Knife After He Refuses To Give Beedi in Pul Prahladpur Area; 3 Arrested.

Man Found Dead in Car in Delhi's Vikaspuri

Watch: A man's body was found inside a car in Delhi's Vikaspuri area. Police received the information around 6 PM. There were no visible injury marks on the body, making the cause of death unclear at this stage. Vikaspuri police have initiated an investigation and are working to… https://t.co/PwtFohNbvU pic.twitter.com/Yr3h3yn8ar — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2025

