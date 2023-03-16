In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman from Delhi’s Prem Nagar area suffered grievous injuries after her father-in-law hit her with a brick on Tuesday morning. According to reports, the attack was prompted by Kajal's desire to work and attend a job interview, which was met with opposition from her in-laws. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video at first, shows the man walking behind the woman with a brick in his hand. They then stop and have a brief conversation. The man then hits the woman on the head with the brick when she tries to leave. A complaint has been registered and investigation is underway. Pune: Two Bike-Borne Men Chase, Harass Family on Aundh-Ravet BRTS Road; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video of Woman Attacked With Brick in Delhi:

