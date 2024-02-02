A shocking incident of child abandonment was captured on CCTV in Delhi’s Janhangirpuri area, where a woman left her two children - a toddler and an infant - on the road and fled. The CCTV video, which went viral on social media, showed the woman holding her infant in her arms and walking with her toddler near the gate of a house. She then moved to a corner of the road, put the infant on the ground and ran away, leaving the children behind. The police have registered a case of child abandonment and are trying to trace the woman and the children. Delhi Shocker: 18-Year-Old Drugged, Gangraped By Social Media Friends; Two Arrested From Meerut.

Woman Abandons Two Children in Delhi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)