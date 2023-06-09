A man named Sohaib was seen hitting and stabbing a person named Kasim with a sharp object in front of his mother on Thursday night in the Nand Nagri PS neighbourhood in Delhi. The victim was taken to GTB hospital and referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre. He is yet to give a statement to the Police. The accused has been arrested. An FIR has been registered in the matter. Murder Caught on Camera in Telangana! Man Beaten To Death, Head Smashed With Stone for Harassing Girl in Indaram Village; Horrifying Video Goes Viral.

Man Stabs Another in Delhi’s Nand Nagri PS Area

दिल्ली के नंद नगरी मे इंसानियत एक बार फिर से शर्मसार होती नज़र आई नन्द नगरी इलाके के सुंदर नगरी में एक शख़्स सेकड़ो लोगो की मौजूदगी एक लड़के को बुरी तरह पीटता रहा लड़की की माँ चीख चीख कर लोगो से मदद की गुहर लगाती रही लेकिन वहा खड़ी भीड़ एक बार फिर से तमाशबीन खड़ी रही! @CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/1Sk88UKhip — Suresh Jha (@jhasureshjourno) June 9, 2023

