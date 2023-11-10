Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Friday morning as overnight rains brought relief to Delhiites from air pollution. Several parts of Delhi NCR received light rainfall on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday amid the Delhi government's ongoing efforts to implement the idea of 'artificial rain' to curtail the pollution situation in the city. Pics and videos showed light to moderate-intensity rain showers in the national capital. The rains in Delhi came at a much needed time as the Delhi government had sent a proposal to Supreme Court on its plans to attempt artificial rain to bring relief from severe air pollution in the national capital. Delhi Air Pollution: AAP Govt Unhappy With Officials Regarding Negligence in Implementation of GRAP To Curb Pollution, Say Sources.

Delhi Rains

Blue sky, a rare sight in Delhi in November, thanks to last night's rains—a phenomenon we haven't witnessed in the last few years. pic.twitter.com/nYh1uSSyWW — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) November 10, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: National capital witnesses sudden change in weather; received light rainfall. (Drone visuals from Jia Sarai, Munirka and Outer Ring Road) pic.twitter.com/Kio7GJCq5F — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather; receives light rainfall. (Visuals from Dwarka Sector-3) pic.twitter.com/vYV8UKjxBm — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023

