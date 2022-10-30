Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory in view of Chhath Puja celebrations 2022 on October 30 and 31. Police advised commuters to use the Signature Bridge instead of Old Wazirabad Bridge and use Geeta colony flyover and Yamuna push road towards Akshardham temple from Laxmi Nagar red light. Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory in View of Chhath Puja Celebrations in Juhu Area; Check Complete Details Here

Check Tweet by Delhi Police:

Commuters are advised to follow the following routes to reach their destination:- 1. Use the Signature Bridge instead of Old Wazirabad Bridge. 2. Use Geeta colony flyover and Yamuna pusta road towards Akshardham temple from Laxmi Nagar red light. (2/2) — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)