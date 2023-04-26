The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday took to social media to update citizens about traffic restrictions and diversions in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi police issued a traffic advisory and asked citizens to plan their journey in advance and follow the instructions to avoid any inconvenience. "Due to repair work, the bridge on the Barapulla Nala near H.Nizamuddin Rly Station will remain closed for 20 days starting from April 28, 2023," the Delhi traffic police said. Delhi Traffic Police Issue Over 8,550 Challans During Shab-e-Barat, Holi for Violation of Rules, Shows Data.

Kindly Plan Your Journey in Advance

Traffic Advisory Due to repair work, the bridge on the Barapulla Nala near H.Nizamuddin Rly Station will remain closed for 20 days starting from April 28, 2023 Kindly plan your journey in advance & follow the instructions to avoid any inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/GjQEu6IeT9 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)