Vinai Kumar Saxena took oath as the 22nd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi at a ceremony at the Raj Niwas on Thursday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Members of the Delhi cabinet, etc attended the ceremony.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi pic.twitter.com/cDEYu7uMIB — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

