A woman posing as a doctor was arrested for allegedly committing thefts in the AIIMS hostel. The accused, a lab technician, was caught after an extensive investigation led by DCP Ankit Chauhan and the Hauz Khas police team. Police examined over 100 CCTV footage clips, which revealed the woman roaming inside the hostel wearing a doctor's coat and attempting to unlock various room doors. Her suspicious movements led to a thorough probe, resulting in her arrest. Upon her capture, authorities recovered two gold chains, a gold ring, a pair of gold earrings, a gold bracelet, INR 4,500 in cash, and 522 Malaysian ringgits. Additionally, the scooter used in the crime was also seized.

Woman Posing as Doctor Steals Gold Jewellery

दिल्ली एम्स हॉस्टल में डॉक्टर बनकर चोरी करने वाली लैब टेक्नीशियन महिला गिरफ्तार डीसीपी अंकित चौहान के नेतृत्व में SHO हौज खास की टीम ने एम्स परिसर में 100 से अधिक सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच में देखा एक महिला डॉक्टर का कोट पहनकर हॉस्टल में घूम रही थी और अलग-अलग कमरों के दरवाजे खोलने… pic.twitter.com/W6NWx5LBZz — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) April 4, 2025

