BJP MP and former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday asked the Central Government to withdraw Rs 2,000 Notes from circulation to eradicate black money. He said that Rs 2,000 Note has to be demonetised to eradicate black money from the country. He also said that European Central Bank withdrew 500 Euro Notes in 2018 and also Singapore withdrew Rs 10,000 Notes from circulation in 2010. If Rs 1,000 Note has been demonetised and also the Government is pushing for Digital Transactions then there is no need for Rs 2,000 Notes in the market. He further asked the Government to withdraw Rs 2,000 Notes from the system in phased manner in one or two years. He claimed that Rs 2,000 Note mean black money hence it has to be stopped. The Government took the decision of demonetisation in 2014 and introduced the Rs 2,000 Notes in the system. Demonetisation: No New Rs 2,000 Notes Printed From 2019–2022, Says RTI Reply.

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi Urges Government to Withdraw Rs 2,000 Notes in Phased Manner

