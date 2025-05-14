In a big push to rehabilitate one of the city's oldest and most polluted dumping grounds, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an INR 2,368 crore tender for bioremediation of the Deonar landfill. The goal is to treat around 185 lakh tonnes of legacy waste and reclaim close to 110 hectares of prime land. The May 14 tender is open for bidding through June 3, 2025. The project will greatly enhance the environmental well-being of the area while making land available for future urban development. Curiously enough, much of the Deonar complex was already transferred in October 2024 itself for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, currently led by Navbharat Mega Developers Pvt Ltd, a SPV of the Adani Group. The recent clean-up drive may thus find itself dovetailing further into that massive redevelopment plan. Officials said that once the waste is treated and the land reclaimed, it will pave the way for strategic public use and infrastructure expansion. The project is part of Mumbai’s broader push for sustainable urban renewal. Mumbai: CSMT Illuminates in Tricolour To Celebrate Success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, Central Railway Salutes Indian Armed Forces (Watch Video).

BMC Floats INR 2,368 Crore Tender To Clean One of Mumbai’s Oldest Dumping Grounds

