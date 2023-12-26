Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been bestowed with an honorary doctorate by the Koyasan University of Japan. A video of Devendra Fadnavis being conferred with the honorary degree has surfaced on social media. He is the first Indian to receive such an honour from the prestigious institution that started as a small school in 1886. Devendra Fadnavis Asks Ajit Pawar Not to Include Nawab Malik in 'Mahayuti'.

Devendra Fadnavis Conferred With Doctorate of Philosophy

VIDEO | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis conferred with a Doctorate of Philosophy degree from Koyasan University, Japan. pic.twitter.com/CoAkj3ZN7R — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 26, 2023

