Mumbai Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra’s new ministers, led by Devendra Fadnavis, at Azad Maidan Ground on Thursday. Anticipating heavy crowds and high-profile attendees, restrictions will apply from 12 PM until the event concludes. Key affected routes include Mahapalika Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Hajarimal Somani Marg, Meghdoot Bridge, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Road. Alternate routes are recommended, and commuters are advised to use public transport, especially trains, as no parking will be available near Azad Maidan. The police urge citizens to plan their journeys to avoid inconvenience. Public cooperation is crucial to minimise disruption in the surrounding areas, where large gatherings are expected. Details of specific restrictions and alternate routes have been shared for smoother traffic flow. Devendra Fadnavis Oath Ceremony: BJP Leader To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Chief Minister at Azad Maidan in Presence of PM Narendra Modi.

Mumbai Traffic Update

Citizens are also requested to use Public transportation arrangements especially local trains since there are no parking facilities available at Azad Maiden Ground — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 4, 2024

