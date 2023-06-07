Days after the dominant caste members in Tamil Nadu agreed to allow the Scheduled Caste community to pray inside Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman Temple at Melpathi village, Viluppuram District Revenue Commissioner Ravichandran ordered to seal the place of worship on Wednesday. An official notice pasted on the gates of the temple reads, "Extraordinary situations prevail in the village because of the problem between two sections, over worshipping. This gives chances for law and order issues. Considering this, till a conclusion is attained, both sections are not allowed inside the temple." Uttar Pradesh: 400-Years-Old Precious Four Idols Found Missing From Temple in Agra; Priest Booked for Theft.

Draupadi Amman Temple Sealed in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Viluppuram District Revenue Commissioner Ravichandran orders to seal Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman Temple at Melpathi village over the issue between dominant caste members and Dalits, regarding entry to the temple. An official notice pasted on the gates of the… pic.twitter.com/HxXSXHlBU9 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

