National President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV on Monday shared a video from 2009 about Project Cheetah to hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his allegation that nothing constructive was done in the past seventy years for the re-introduction of Cheetah in India. On 25 May 2009, Narendra Modi had visited Junagadh Zoo and released two male and two female Cheetahs on display for tourists. The cheetahs were ordered from Singapore in exchange for three lions from Sakkarbagh Zoo. However, the last female cheetah of these two pairs died in 2014.

Check Tweet By Srinivas BV:

CM Modi जी, Nation Wants to know! 2009 में जो Cheetah Event हुआ था, उसका क्या हुआ? फिर 2022 में फिर से 70 सालों में पहली बार वाली नौटंकी क्यों हुई? pic.twitter.com/GGeZHZY7pA — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) September 19, 2022

Old Video of Modi Speaking to Media on Introduction of Cheetahs:

