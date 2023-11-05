The primary schools in Delhi will remain closed till November 10 due to the high pollution levels in the National Capital region for the last few days. Atishi Marlena, Minister of Education of Delhi, made the announcement in a tweet via her official X handle on Sunday, November 5. The poor air quality levels in Delhi-NCR are caused by a combination of factors such as firecrackers, automobile emissions, industrial pollution, and stubble burning in nearby states of Haryana and Punjab. Delhi Air Pollution: Thick Layer of Haze Engulfs National Capital as Air Quality Continues to be in 'Severe' Category (Watch Videos).

Primary Schools to Remain Closed till November 10 in Delhi

As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November. For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes. — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) November 5, 2023

