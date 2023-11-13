Multiple videos gong viral on social media show firecracker waste at various places in Chennai after Diwali celebrations in Tamil Nadu's capital. The 3-minite 56-second video clip shows firecrackers waste accumulated on a road in Chennai's Kolathur area. Amid all of this, the Chennai police on Monday, November 13, said that 581 cases have been registered in the city including 554 cases related to the bursting of firecrackers beyond the time specified by Supreme Court. The bursting of firecrackers was permitted from 6 am to 7 am and again from 7 pm to 8 pm on the occasion of Diwali 2023. Diwali 2023: Firecracker Waste Seen at Various Places in Delhi Post Deepavali Celebrations, Air Quality Remains 'Poor' Across National Capital (Watch Videos).

Firecrackers Waste Post-Diwali Celebrations

#WATCH | Firecrackers waste accumulated on road in Chennai's Kolathur area The bursting of firecrackers was permitted from 6 am to 7 am and again from 7 pm to 8 pm. pic.twitter.com/X59QOrBeID — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

554 Cases Related to the Bursting of Firecrackers

581 cases registered in Chennai including 554 cases related to the bursting of firecrackers beyond the time specified by Supreme Court: Chennai Police pic.twitter.com/S8FpM2iOWx — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

