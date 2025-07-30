A terrifying dog attack was caught on camera inside a high-end residential complex in Gurugram’s DLF area on Golf Course Road. The video, widely circulated on social media, shows a woman being viciously attacked by a pet Husky while on a morning walk with others. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday. Despite being on a leash, the dog suddenly lunged at the woman, knocking her to the ground as its owner struggled to restrain it. Bystanders quickly intervened to help the injured woman. Officials confirmed she sustained injuries in the attack. The shocking visuals have sparked debate online over pet safety and leash control in residential complexes. Dog Attack in Greater Noida: Pet German Shepherd Attacks Man Climbing Down Stairs Panchsheel Greens 1 Society, Video Surfaces.

Dog Attack in Gurugram

Scary shit! 🚨Woman mauled by a pet Husky in luxury apartment complex on Gurugram's Golf Course Road Dog latches onto her hand, refusing to let go...bystanders finally helped A national task force on dog safety is probably the need of the hour pic.twitter.com/5gs3uEDU3R — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 30, 2025

