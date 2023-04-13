Animals lovers were taken aback after a video showing a woman beating and slamming a dog on the lift's floor in Gurugram went viral on social media. The video was shared by Twitter user Rajni Singh, who said that the woman, who works as a domestic help hit the pet dog by slamming it on the elevator's floor in Gurugram. The 21-second video clip shows the domestic help entering the elevator with two pet dogs. As the video moves further, the woman is seen holding the leash of one of the dogs as she starts slamming the canine on the floor. As per reports, the incident is said to have taken place at Raheja Atharva Society in Sector 109, Gurugram. Reports also claimed that the domestic help was fired after society members reported the incident to her employer. In her defense, the woman said that the dog tried to bite her and as such, she wanted to teach him a lesson. 'Farzi' in Gurugram! Viral Video Shows Man Showering Currency Notes From Speeding Car on Golf Course Road, Case Registered.

Woman Slams Dog on the Elevator's Floor in Gurugram

