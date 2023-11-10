In a shocking incident of brutality, a man was caught on camera sexually assaulting a dog. The incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The disturbing video of the man raping the dog surfaced on social media after which an NGO demanded action against the culprit. The NGO in its letter to authorities said that the man is a repeat offender and has often been spotted or seen performing the illegal and morally bankrupt act of sexually exploiting the dog. Police are yet to take action in the matter. Cat Raped in Uttarakhand: Man Rapes Pet Cat of Landlord in Dehradun, Animal's Private Parts Swell Due to Sexual Assault.

Animal Brutality in Lucknow

लखनऊ मे पशु क्रूरता की सारी हदे पार सोसाइटी फॉर एनिमल वेलफेयर की अध्यक्ष ने थाना साहदातगंज के अंतर्गत रहने वाले शम्भू दयाल पर पशु क्रूरता का लगाया आरोप।अप्रकार्तिक तरीके से पशु के साथ यौन शोषण का लगाया आरोप pic.twitter.com/rZVB9rsMsP — Rahul Gupta journalist (@Rahulguptakt9) November 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)