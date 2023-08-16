A landslide in the rain-hit Shimla's Summer Hill area in Himachal Pradesh has left a family devastated, with three generations lost. The bodies of five family members have been recovered, while two are still missing. Sunita Sharma, a relative of the victims, pleads for their recovery, regardless of their condition. Sunedhi, sister of one of the missing, expressing their confusion and pain stated, "We don't know what God did to us", while Vinod, another brother, emphasises the need for safety measures in such areas. Mehar Singh H Verma, a neighbour, sadly reveals that the family lost three generations in the disaster, having performed the last rites for four members. Shimla Landslide: Massive Landslide Strikes Summer Hill Area, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Three Generations of Family Lost in Landslide

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | A family lost three generations in the landslide in Summer Hill area of rain-hit Shimla. Bodies of five of the members have been recovered so far, two still missing. A relative, Sunita Sharma says, "I have just one request, find them and bring them… pic.twitter.com/jE6HCYErOb — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

