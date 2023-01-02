The doors of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican are open for viewing by the public of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's body lying in state. The Vatican had announced that the body of Pope Emeritus will be in Saint Peter's Basilica so the faithful can bid farewell from Monday, January 2. The former Pope Benedict XVI passed away at the age of 95 in the Vatican on Saturday. He was the first German-born pope in 500 years. Benedict XVI, Former Pope of Catholic Church, Dies at 95.

Doors of St Peter’s Basilica Open for Viewing:

Doors of St. Peter's Basilica open for viewing by public of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's body lying in state, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2023

